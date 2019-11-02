Global Embedded Motherboard Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Embedded Motherboard Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Embedded Motherboard Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Embedded Motherboard is an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core.

Embedded Motherboard is embedded as part of a complete device often including hardware and mechanical parts and it is dedicated to the functions of that device. Also referred to as microcontrollers, Embedded Motherboard has been used in Medical machinery, motor vehicles, application Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automations &Control, and Automotive& Transport. Embedded Motherboard is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in communication, entertainment, science and technology.

Europe is the largest consumption region of Embedded Motherboard, with a sales market share nearly 29.51% in 2017.

The second place is USA, with the sales market share of 26.31% in 2017. China is another important market of Embedded Motherboard, enjoying 22.02% sales market share in 2017.

Embedded Motherboard is used in Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automotive & Transport, Automations & Control and Others. Report data showed that 23.56% of Embedded Motherboard revenue market demand in Defense & Aerospace, 13.72% in Communications, and 30.11% in Automations &Control industry in 2017.

There are many kinds of Embedded Motherboard, which are ARM, X86, PowerPC and other Architecture. Report data showed that 28.86% of Embedded Motherboard production market is in ARM, 64.74% in X86, and 4.26% in PowerPC in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Embedded Motherboard industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of Embedded Motherboard have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Advantech

Kontron

Abaco

Artesyn Embedded

Curtiss Wright Controls

ADLINK

DFI

MSC Technologies

Congatec AG

Axiomtek Co.

Ltd.

Portwell

Radisys

Avalue Technology

Mercury Systems

IEI

Data Modul

AAEON

Digi International

Fastwel

ASRock

NEXCOM

ARBOR Technology

Fujitsu

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.

Ltd.

BittWare

Eurotech

TYAN Computer Corp.

One Stop Systems

General Micro Sys

Premio Inc.

Trenton Systems

B-PLUS GMBH

BCM

Corvalent Embedded Motherboard Market by Types

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Others Embedded Motherboard Market by Applications

Defense & Aerospace

Communications

Medical

Automotive & Transport

Automations & Control