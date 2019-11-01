Global Embroidery Machine Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Embroidery Machine

Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider; it can be divided into general machinery and computer embroidery machine embroidery machine. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern.

Embroidery Machine Market Key Players:

Tajima

Barudan

Sunstar

Brother

ZSK

Happy Japan

WEMS

Singer

Pfaff

Shenshilei Group

Feiya

Maya

Yonthin

Feiying Electric

Jingwei Electronic

Yuelong Sewing

Richpeace Group

Deyuan Machine

Zoje Dayu

Xinsheng Sewing

Le Jia

Autowin

Global Embroidery Machine market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Embroidery Machine has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Embroidery Machine in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Embroidery Machine Market Types:

Single Head

Multi Head Embroidery Machine Market Applications:

Household Application

Commercial Application

The Embroidery Machine industry concentration is not very high; there are about Twenty-three main manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Asia, Europe and North America.

Global manufactures mainly distributed in Asia. The manufacturers in Asia have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers in Japan and USA have relative higher level of products quality.

Many companies have several factories, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are some Japanese companies set up factories in China either.

The key consumption markets locate at undeveloped countries. The Other Asia Regions takes the market share of about 31.70%, followed by China with 24.95%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Embroidery Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

