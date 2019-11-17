Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Emergency Mobile Substation Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Mobile Substation is a completely self-contained trailer mounted substation consists of transformer, cooling equipment, high voltage switchgear and low voltage switchgear along with metering, protection relaying devices, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, surge protection, and cable connecting arrangement. The major engineering objective is to design and build a mobile Delta Star substation to meet all customer requirements and still provide ease of installation and operation after being transported to the site. A Delta Star mobile substation can be put into service within hours.
Emergency Mobile Substationâs applications range from power supply during emergency or planned outages, to events, moving loads, and the integration of distributed or renewable generation.
This report mainly covers Emergency Mobile Substation products.
Emergency Mobile Substation industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 54.47% of the total value of global Emergency Mobile Substation. ABB is the world leading manufacturer in global Emergency Mobile Substation market with the market share of 11.27% in 2015.
No. of Pages: – 161
