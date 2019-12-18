 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Emergency Room Equipment

Emergency Room Equipment Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The Global market for emergency room equipment includes: Patient monitoring, Imaging, Hitech, Cardiac, Vascular and Trauma equipment.
Regard to the market size by type, the Imaging Equipment is the biggest type. And the Imaging Equipment occupied about more than 45% of the total Emergency Room Equipment market size.
Regard to the market size by application, Sudden Illness is the biggest application, and in 2016, it accounted for more than 63% of the total market size.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Covidien

  • Eithicon
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Zoll Medical

  • Emergency Room Equipment Market by Types

  • Patient Monitoring
  • Imaging
  • Cardiac
  • Vascular
  • Trauma Equipment

    Emergency Room Equipment Market by Applications

  • Accident Rescue
  • Sudden Illness
  • Obstetrics and Gynecology

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of pages: 134

