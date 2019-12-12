Global Emotion Analytics Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Emotion Analytics Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Emotion Analytics Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a persons verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the persons mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areasâ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.This industry is affected by the economy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Microsoft

IBM

Imotions A/S

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso SA

Realeyes

Yuyidata

Adoreboard

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

SAS Institute Inc

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Berkshire Media

Dentsu Emotion Analytics Market by Types

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Others Emotion Analytics Market by Applications

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare