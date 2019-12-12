 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Energy Saving Lamps Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Energy Saving Lamps

Energy Saving Lamps Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Energy saving lamp is also called energy saving bulb, electron bulb, compact fluorescent lamp and integral fluorescent lamp, it combines fluorescent lamp and ballast the illume equipment.

GE Lighting

  • Philips Lighting
  • Eaton Cooper
  • Osram
  • Kingsun
  • Revolution Lighting
  • Hubbell
  • SEPCO
  • LEOTEK
  • LA MIU
  • Stenzhorn
  • Doxa
  • Ondirbam

    Energy Saving Lamps Market by Types

  • Self-ballast Fluorescent Lamp (Electronic Energy Saving Lamp)
  • Single End Fluorescent Lamp (PL Plug in Energy Saving Tube Lamp)

    Energy Saving Lamps Market by Applications

  • Bedroom Lighting
  • Office Lighting
  • Industrial Lighting
  • Entertainment Venue
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Energy Saving Lamps Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Energy Saving Lamps Segment by Type

    2.3 Energy Saving Lamps Consumption by Type

    2.4 Energy Saving Lamps Segment by Application

    2.5 Energy Saving Lamps Consumption by Application

    3 Global Energy Saving Lamps by Players

    3.1 Global Energy Saving Lamps Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Energy Saving Lamps Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Energy Saving Lamps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Energy Saving Lamps by Regions

    4.1 Energy Saving Lamps by Regions

    4.2 Americas Energy Saving Lamps Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Energy Saving Lamps Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Energy Saving Lamps Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Energy Saving Lamps Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Energy Saving Lamps Distributors

    10.3 Energy Saving Lamps Customer

    11 Global Energy Saving Lamps Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Energy Saving Lamps Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Energy Saving Lamps Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Energy Saving Lamps Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Energy Saving Lamps Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Energy Saving Lamps Product Offered

    12.3 Energy Saving Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 167

