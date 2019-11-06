Global Engineering Adhesives Market 2019: Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand, Revenue, Key Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “Engineering Adhesives Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Engineering Adhesives Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Engineering Adhesives industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Engineering Adhesives market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Engineering Adhesives market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Engineering Adhesives market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Henkle

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Hexion

DOW CORNING

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

ITW

Sika

UNISEAL

Huntsman

Anabond

Lamosa

Permabond

EFTEC

Loxeal

RTC Chemical

FCC

Fasto

Wisdom Adhesives

Dymax

ThreeBond

Parson Adhesives

Duratek

Beijing Comens

Huitian

Scope of the Report:

In general, the engineering adhesives business is highly competitive. However, the major market share is occupied by a few players like Henkel, H.B. Fuller and Arkema. Prices and margins vary, depending on the specific adhesive, market segment, and regional market, with the gross margins for engineering adhesive products commonly range from 20% to 30%. Engineering adhesives are selected and priced based on their performance characteristics. Product performance and level of service are seldom identical among different producers so pricing is typically differentiated by the needs of the customer. Generally the average price of engineering adhesive ranges from 3600-3800 USD/MT.

Regionally, USA, EU-27 and China are the main production base and consumption market of engineering adhesive. At present, the top ten companies’ capacity account for about 65.91% of global market share in engineering adhesive. The capacity percentage of Henkel is about 30%. In China, the engineering adhesive industry developed in about 1980s. At present, it contributes over 15% of global total production. For application, automotive and electric/home appliances have kept to be the dominant segment of engineering adhesives downstream industry. The downstream market would remain to be stable in the following years.

The import and export business of adhesive for engineering is frequent compared with adhesive in commodity sector, but still doesn’t take a major share of global production. The main reason may be concluded as the dispersibility of adhesive plant of manufacturers. Also some companies choose to set up plants in China, in consideration of the huge demand in China market.

Engineering adhesive manufacturers have sales support and R&D staff that work closely with customers to modify existing products or develop new products. In many cases, the responsiveness of the R&D and technical customer service of the supplier are decisive factors in choosing adhesives. However, some major adhesives producers, such as H.B. Fuller, have reduced product differentiation and customization and are instead concentrating more on unique, but higher-margin, products with greater market potential.

The global production and capacity of engineering adhesive is stable during the past years, and would be fluctuated in a small range in the following five years, since the engineering adhesive market is rather mature in its major consumption area. Most of the products are sold by distributors instead of manufacturers, and many distributors are managing or delegating many brands from different manufacturers to satisfy the diversified needs of customers from different area.

Engineering adhesive industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the downstream fields, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of engineering adhesive might increase in the future.

The worldwide market for Engineering Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 15700 million US$ in 2024, from 13900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Engineering Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Application method

Phase

Chemical composition

Products On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Buliding

Electronic applicance

New energy equipment

Equipment

Products On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Buliding

Electronic applicance

New energy equipment

Equipment

Medical This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Engineering Adhesives Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Engineering Adhesives market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Engineering Adhesives market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Engineering Adhesives Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Engineering Adhesives Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Engineering Adhesives Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Engineering Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion And Continued…



