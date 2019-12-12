Global Engineering Plastic Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Engineering Plastic Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.
In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.
In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global.In price, the price of PA66 engineering plastics average price decrease from $ 3691 in 2011 to $ 2542 in 2015. The price of PA66 engineering plastics was decreased year by year. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Invista
Engineering Plastic Market by Types
Engineering Plastic Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 132
