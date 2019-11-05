 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Enhanced

The Global “Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market:

  • Enhanced oil recovery (abbreviated EOR) is the implementation of various techniques for increasing the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from an oil field. Enhanced oil recovery is also called tertiary recovery (as opposed to primary and secondary recovery).
  • Increasing number of aged wells coupled with the rising oil demand globally are the key factors for market growth.
  • In 2019, the market size of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR).

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Are:

  • ExxonMobil
  • BP
  • China Petroleum & Chemical
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad
  • Nalco Champion
  • Statoil ASA
  • Lukoil Oil
  • Praxair
  • Chevron
  • Petroleo Brasileiro
  • Cenovus Energy

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR):

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Gas Injection
  • Thermal Injection
  • Chemical Injection

    • Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

    • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

