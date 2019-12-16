 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Enoki Mushroom Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Enoki Mushroom

GlobalEnoki Mushroom Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Enoki Mushroom Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Enoki Mushroom Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Enoki Mushroom globally.

About Enoki Mushroom:

Enoki mushrooms are recognized by their almost pure white color and long stems topped with petite, convex caps. They are also grown in bouquets and fitted with a tight collar at their base to encourage the growth of their signature long, thin delicate stems which can grow up to five inches in length. Their texture is tender yet firm with a crunchy bite and mild, reDirectly Edibleing flavor. Wild Enoki mushrooms are significantly different in appearance from the cultivated form as they have larger caps and shorter stems and their coloring is orange to brown.

Enoki Mushroom Market Manufactures:

  • reenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.)
  • Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd
  • Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited
  • Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

    Enoki Mushroom Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Enoki Mushroom Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Enoki Mushroom Market Types:

  • Wild Type
  • Cultivated Type

    Enoki Mushroom Market Applications:

  • Fresh
  • Dried
  • Food Processing Industry

    The Report provides in depth research of the Enoki Mushroom Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Enoki Mushroom Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Enoki Mushroom Market Report:

  • The biggest growth is expected in the Asian countries. Mushroom consumption in China, Japan and India is quite large. Partly because of the growing focus on healthy and organic foods, demand in these countries will continue to grow. China is the largest market for cultivated mushrooms, accounting for more than 30 percent of the global market. Moreover, demand is on the rise in North America, and South America is also recording an explosive growth. Meanwhile, Africa and the Middle East recorded a reasonable growth.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Considering the feature of this product, indirect selling channels composed over 90% share for big players.
  • The worldwide market for Enoki Mushroom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.1% over the next five years, will reach 1530 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Enoki Mushroom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Enoki Mushroom product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Enoki Mushroom, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Enoki Mushroom in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Enoki Mushroom competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Enoki Mushroom breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Enoki Mushroom market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Enoki Mushroom sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Enoki Mushroom Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Enoki Mushroom by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Enoki Mushroom Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Enoki Mushroom Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Enoki Mushroom Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Enoki Mushroom Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Enoki Mushroom Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

