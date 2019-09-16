 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Enteric Empty Capsules

Global “Enteric Empty Capsules Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Enteric Empty Capsules Market also studies the global Enteric Empty Capsules market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Enteric Empty Capsules:

Enteric Empty Capsules is a niche type of empty capsules that can prevent the material inside destroyed in gastric area.

Enteric Empty Capsules Market by Manufactures:

  • Capsugel
  • CapsCanada
  • Suheung
  • Qualicaps
  • Anhui Huangshan Capsule
  • Shanghai GS Capsule
  • Qingdao Yiqing
  • Levecaps
  • ACG Associated Capsules

  • The study objectives of this report are:

    Enteric Empty Capsules Market Types:

  • Gelatin Type
  • HPMC Type

    Enteric Empty Capsules Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Health Supplements
  • Others(Herb/Cosmetics)

     

    Scope of Report:

  • This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Capsules). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Enteric Empty Capsules market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
  • The Enteric Empty Capsules industry concentration is very high; there are only several producers in the world. The Product can be classified into gelatin type and HPMC type. There is no starch type product.
  • The gelatin type product are produced only in China, and used mostly in Pharmaceuticals, and also used in China domestic market. The HPMC products have debut in international market, and it came into market since 2011, when the Capsugel launched DRcaps. Then CapsCanada, Suheung and Qualicap also launch their HPMC products. The HPMC products are now only advised in dietary supplement industry, there are also has HPMC products that conforming to the pharmacopoeia rules since 2016, its price may reach 3 times high to the acid resistant HPMC products, but it is still not come into large scale production according to our interview with Capsugel.
  • International HPMC enteric products are now not sold in China. China products are export to mainly Americas, Asia and Europe.
  • The whole price of the enteric market is stable. But for the different products, the price trend is different. The gelatin type mark a down turn, while the HPMC product will have a little increasing in the next few years. The enteric HPMC price is about 25%-35% higher than the ordinary HPMC capsules, while the enteric gelatin product price is about 70-90% higher than that of gastric gelatin capsules.
  • The worldwide market for Enteric Empty Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.6% over the next five years, will reach 94 million US$ in 2024, from 39 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Enteric Empty Capsules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Enteric Empty Capsules product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Enteric Empty Capsules, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Enteric Empty Capsules in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Enteric Empty Capsules competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Enteric Empty Capsules breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Enteric Empty Capsules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Enteric Empty Capsules sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 119

    Market Overview of Enteric Empty Capsules Market

    1.1 Enteric Empty Capsules Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Enteric Empty Capsules Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Enteric Empty Capsules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Enteric Empty Capsules Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Enteric Empty Capsules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Enteric Empty Capsules Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Enteric Empty Capsules Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Enteric Empty Capsules Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

