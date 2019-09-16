Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Enteric Empty Capsules Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Enteric Empty Capsules Market also studies the global Enteric Empty Capsules market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Enteric Empty Capsules:

Enteric Empty Capsules is a niche type of empty capsules that can prevent the material inside destroyed in gastric area.

Enteric Empty Capsules Market by Manufactures:

Capsugel

CapsCanada

Suheung

Qualicaps

Anhui Huangshan Capsule

Shanghai GS Capsule

Qingdao Yiqing

Levecaps

ACG Associated Capsules

Gelatin Type

HPMC Type Enteric Empty Capsules Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Capsules). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Enteric Empty Capsules market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The Enteric Empty Capsules industry concentration is very high; there are only several producers in the world. The Product can be classified into gelatin type and HPMC type. There is no starch type product.

The gelatin type product are produced only in China, and used mostly in Pharmaceuticals, and also used in China domestic market. The HPMC products have debut in international market, and it came into market since 2011, when the Capsugel launched DRcaps. Then CapsCanada, Suheung and Qualicap also launch their HPMC products. The HPMC products are now only advised in dietary supplement industry, there are also has HPMC products that conforming to the pharmacopoeia rules since 2016, its price may reach 3 times high to the acid resistant HPMC products, but it is still not come into large scale production according to our interview with Capsugel.

International HPMC enteric products are now not sold in China. China products are export to mainly Americas, Asia and Europe.

The whole price of the enteric market is stable. But for the different products, the price trend is different. The gelatin type mark a down turn, while the HPMC product will have a little increasing in the next few years. The enteric HPMC price is about 25%-35% higher than the ordinary HPMC capsules, while the enteric gelatin product price is about 70-90% higher than that of gastric gelatin capsules.

The worldwide market for Enteric Empty Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.6% over the next five years, will reach 94 million US$ in 2024, from 39 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.