Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Information rights management (IRM) is a subset of digital rights management (DRM), technologies that protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. It is sometimes referred to as E-DRM or Enterprise Digital Rights Management. This can cause confusion, because digital rights management (DRM) technologies are typically associated with business to consumer systems designed to protect rich media such as music and video. IRM is a technology which allows for information (mostly in the form of documents) to be âremote controlledâ.

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management is mainly used for two applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 65.75% of the global total in 2016.

The global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 2 USDs to 600 USDs per month per license from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management software. The average price is estimated in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 65% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 9.92%.

Top 10 suppliers took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, EMC, Oracle, Adobe Systems, etc., which have leading technology and market position, are well-known providers around the world.

Fasoo

Vitrium

Vaultize Tech

Locklizard

Nextlabs

Seclore

Adobe Systems

Intralinks

Oracle

Microsoft

Dell/EMC

OpenText

Vera Security Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market by Types

On-Premise

Cloud-Based Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market by Applications

SME