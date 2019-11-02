Global Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market 2024: Future Demand, Growth, Analysis, Players, Regions

About Entertainment Centers & TV Stands:

Entertainment Centers & TV Stands are kind of furniture (also called as audio-visual cabinet), which are mainly used to put and display the television and entertainment appliances, such as set-top boxes, DVD, audio equipment, discs and other products. With the improvement of peoples living standard, the function of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands has developed ranging from a single one to the diversified purposes.

Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market Key Players:

Ashley Furniture

QuanU Furniture Group

Redapple

QM

Guangming

Sonorous

Twin-Star International

Dorel Industries

Furniture of America

Abbyson Living

Z-line Designs

LANDBOND

ZSMZ

AVF

Shuangye

Dimplex North America Limited

Whalen Furniture

Walker Edison Furniture Company

Parker House

HUARI

CorLiving

Micro Sheet Crafts (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Shreeji Modular Furniture

KARIMOKU FURNITURE INC Entertainment Centers & TV Stands market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Entertainment Centers & TV Stands has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market Types:

Cabinet Type

Wall Mount Type

Modular & Entertainment Centers Type

Others Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market Applications:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Others Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are so many producing companies in the world Entertainment Centers & TV Stands industry, especially in Europe, North America and China. The main market players are Ashley Furniture, QuanU Furniture Group, Redapple, QM, Guangming, Sonorous, Twin-Star International, Dorel Industries, Furniture of America etc. The consumption revenue of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands is about 2216.07 M USD in 2016.

In Consumption market, the global revenue will increases to 2310.03 M USD in 2017 from 1890.35 M USD in 2012.

China is the largest consumption of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands, with a sales revenue market share nearly 43.54%in 2016.

The worldwide market for Entertainment Centers & TV Stands is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3150 million US$ in 2024, from 2310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Entertainment Centers & TV Stands in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.