Global Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Entertainment Centers & TV Stands are kind of furniture (also called as audio-visual cabinet), which are mainly used to put and display the television and entertainment appliances, such as set-top boxes, DVD, audio equipment, discs and other products. With the improvement of peoples living standard, the function of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands has developed ranging from a single one to the diversified purposes.

Currently, there are so many producing companies in the world Entertainment Centers & TV Stands industry, especially in Europe, North America and China. The main market players are Ashley Furniture, QuanU Furniture Group, Redapple, QM, Guangming, Sonorous, Twin-Star International, Dorel Industries, Furniture of America etc. The consumption revenue of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands is about 2216.07 M USD in 2016.

In Consumption market, the global revenue will increases to 2310.03 M USD in 2017 from 1890.35 M USD in 2012.

China is the largest consumption of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands, with a sales revenue market share nearly 43.54%in 2016.

Ashley Furniture

QuanU Furniture Group

Redapple

QM

Guangming

Sonorous

Twin-Star International

Dorel Industries

Furniture of America

Abbyson Living

Z-line Designs

LANDBOND

ZSMZ

AVF

Shuangye

Dimplex North America Limited

Whalen Furniture

Walker Edison Furniture Company

Parker House

HUARI

CorLiving

Micro Sheet Crafts (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Shreeji Modular Furniture

Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market by Types

Cabinet Type

Wall Mount Type

Modular & Entertainment Centers Type

Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market by Applications

Household Use

Commercial Use