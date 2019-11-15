Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
ELISAs (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) are routinely used for the qualitative and quantitative assessment of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, phosphorylated targets, immunoglobulins and other immunological markers. Detection and quantitation of protein analytes from various biological samplesâserum, plasma, cell culture supernatants and cell lysatesâindicate a multitude of biological and pathological events. ELISAs have proven to be valuable tools in drug development as they are commonly used for biomarker profiling of disease vs. normal states, as well as toxicity profiling.
The global average price of ELISA is in the decreasing trend, from 211 USD /Unit in 2011 to 196 USD/ Unit in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.the classification of ELISA includes ELISA Sets ELISA Kits, and the proportion of ELISA Kits in 2015 is about 61%.ELISA is widely used in IVD testing field. USA is the largest supplier of ELISA, with a production market share nearly 48% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ELISA, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.North america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. China is the worlds largest import country.market competition is not intense. R&D Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
Table of Content of Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Segment by Type
2.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Consumption by Type
2.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Segment by Application
2.5 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Consumption by Application
3 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) by Players
3.1 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
