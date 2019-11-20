Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Summary

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), also known as an enzyme immunoassay (EIA), is a biochemical technique used mainly in immunology to detect the presence of an antibody or an antigen in a sample. The ELISA has been used as a diagnostic tool in medicine and plant pathology, as well as a quality-control check in various industries,such as ELISA application in food industry.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

R&D Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD Biosciences

ZEUS Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ALPCO

Enzo Life Sciences

BioMÃ©rieux

EMD Millipore

BioLegend

LOEWE Biochemica

Mercodia

Cusabio

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Segmentation Market by Application

Sandwich ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Others

Market by Type

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]