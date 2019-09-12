Global Epoxy Composite Market 2019 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2023

The key objective of this “Epoxy Composite Market” is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep studies and analysis were done during the preparation of this report. this report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth.

Epoxy Composite market size will grow from USD 25.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 39.33 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.7%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.Epoxy composites offer excellent compression and tensile strength, excellent modulus of elasticity, and high corrosion resistance. The increase in the penetration of advanced materials such as epoxy composite in various industries, such as wind energy, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, sporting goods, electrical & electronics, and pipe & tank are key factors expected to drive the growth of the epoxy composite market in near future. In addition, the long life & low maintenance requirement, rapid urbanization & economic growth in emerging countries, and the development of innovative products is expected to significantly boost the growth of the epoxy composite market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

By Market Players:

Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Royal Tencate N.V., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Gurit Holding AG, SGL Group, Axiom Materials, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Park Electrochemical Corporation, Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Myko Engineering, Rotec Composite Group B.V., Barrday, Gordon Composites, Inc., Hindoostan Composite Solutions, ATL Composites, IDI Composites, Isosport

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fibers

By End-Use Industry

Sporting Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Pipe & Tank, Marine, Others

By Manufacturing Process

Compression Molding Process, Resin Injection Molding Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Filament Winding Process, Pultrusion Process

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Table of Content Global and Regional Epoxy Composite Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Epoxy Composite Market

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis of Epoxy Composite Market

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis of Epoxy Composite Market

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis of Epoxy Composite Market

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

………………………………………. And many More

