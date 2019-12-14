Global Epoxy Hardener Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Olin Corporation (Dow)

Hexion

Huntsman

KUKDO

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Air Products

Royce International

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Shangdong DEYUAN

Yun Teh Industrial Epoxy Hardener Market Segmentation Market by Application

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Adhesives

Composites

Market by Type

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Other Type By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]