Global Epoxy Tooling Board Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2025

Global Epoxy Tooling Board Market



Tooling boards, also known as machinable slabs & modeling boards are typically made from PU & epoxies and exhibit very high dimensional stability along with low density. Generally, they replace wood & metal in prototype modeling, master models, molds, patterns, jigs, & fixtures.

Polyurethane is the dominant product segment for tooling board and accounted for around 68% of the overall market segment in 2017.

The global Epoxy Tooling Board market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Axson

Base

BCC

Guangzhou LiHong

Huntsman

RAMPF

Trelleborg

Epoxy Tooling Board Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

The Epoxy Tooling Board Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Epoxy Tooling Board Market Segment by Types:

Polyurethane (PU)

Epoxy

Others

Epoxy Tooling Board Market Segment by Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Wind Energy

Others