Global Equestrian Helmets Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

An equestrian helmet is a form of protective headgear worn when riding horses. This type of helmet is specially designed to protect the riderâs head during falls off a horse, especially from striking a hard object while falling or being accidentally struck in the head by a horseâs hoof.Certified helmets are required headgear for many competitive riding events, particularly where horse and rider must jump or work at high speed. Helmets are worn more often by English-style riders and are gaining acceptance as required headgear for children. They are also widely accepted in fields such as horse racing, eventing or show jumping. They are required in eventing, in endurance riding and other types of competitions. People who take their horses hacking or trail riding sometimes wear helmets, though there are tremendous variations in helmet use in different regions and cultures. In the United States, use is by fewer than one in eight riders. Some states, such as Florida and New York, are starting to require by law that riders under the age of 14 wear helmets at equestrian establishments, on public highways and publicly owned land.Global Equestrian Helmet market is derived by Equestrian activities. In the last several years, the development of equestrian is fast.The classification of Equestrian Helmet includes Basic Helmet, Skull Helmet and Show Helmet, and the consumption proportion of Basic Helmet in 2017 is about 56%.Europe region is the largest consumption region of Equestrian Helmet, with a consumption market share nearly 48% in 2017. USA is the second largest consumer of Equestrian Helmet, enjoying consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017.Market competition is not intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA, Samshield, Charles Owen, One K, Ovation, IRH Helmet and KASK are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global Equestrian Helmets market is valued at 64 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 89 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Equestrian Helmets market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

