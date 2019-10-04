Global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements are medicines or supplements that are specially used to supplement nutrition and cure diseases.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis

Bayer Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Dechra Veterinary Products

CEVA

Virbac

Norbrook Equine

Kyoritsu Seiyaku

Vetoquinol

Protexin Healthcare

Audevard

Ouro Fino Saude

Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Types:

Pharmaceuticals

Supplements Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Applications:

Thoroughbred Horse

Thoroughbred Horse

Other Types of Horses

In the last several years, global market of Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.52% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements is nearly 977 M USD; the actual production is about 13700 K Unit.

Market competition is not intense. Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Bayer Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2024, from 1020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.