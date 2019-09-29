Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size 2019: Detailed Analysis on Industry Overview, Product Scope and Ongoing Market Development 2024

Global “Ergonomic Office Chair Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Ergonomic Office Chair market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Ergonomic Office Chair market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

An Ergonomic office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Usually, the Ergonomic office chairs have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods..

Ergonomic Office Chair Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Group

Okamura Corporation

Kimball Office

AURORA

TopStar

Bristol

True Innovations

Nowy Styl

SUNON GROUP

Knoll

UE Furniture

Quama Group

UB Office Systems

Kinnarps Holding

King Hong Industrial

KI

Global Group

Teknion

Kokuyo

AIS

CHUENG SHINE

Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing

PSI Seating

ITOKI

Elite Office Furniture

Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture

Izzy+ and many more. Ergonomic Office Chair Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ergonomic Office Chair Market can be Split into:

2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

>3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment. By Applications, the Ergonomic Office Chair Market can be Split into:

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement