Global Ethanolamine Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Ethanolamine

Global "Ethanolamine Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Ethanolamine Market. growing demand for Ethanolamine market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

  • Ethanolamines are a multifunctional family of amino alcohols favored for a diverse range of applications. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. They are hygroscopic and miscible with water, most alcohols, and polyols. As alkalines, they react with acids to form esters or salts. Their versatile properties qualify them for industrial use as absorbents for gas treating; as emulsifiers in cleaning products; and as a corrosion inhibitor.In this report, ethanolamine contains monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA).
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • DOW
  • BASF
  • Ineos Oxides
  • Huntsman
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • KPX Green
  • Arak Petrochemical Company
  • OUCC
  • Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
  • Jiahua
  • Xian Lin Chemical
  • Maoming Petroï¼Chemical Shihua
  • JLZX Chemical

    Ethanolamine Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Surfactant in personal care
  • Agrochemical production
  • Gas treatment
  • Construction
  • Wood Preservation

  • Market by Type

  • Monoethanolamine (MEA)
  • Diethanolamine (DEA)
  • Triethanolamine (TEA)

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Ethanolamine market Volume and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Ethanolamine Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Ethanolamine Market trends
    • Global Ethanolamine Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

