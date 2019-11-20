 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ethyl Orthoformate Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Ethyl Orthoformate

Ethyl Orthoformate Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Ethyl Orthoformate is same as “Triethyl orthoformate” and CAS Number is 122-51-0, triethyl orthoformate is an organic compound with the formula HC(OC2H5)3. It is a colorless volatile liquid. It is orthoester of formic acid. Commercially available, the industrial synthesis is from hydrogen cyanide and ethanol.
Ethyl Orthoformate can be used in Drugï¼Pesticideï¼Coating and Spice. The drug is the main use of the Ethyl Orthoformate with the share of about 80.13% in the world in 2016. The global average price of Ethyl Orthoformate is in the falling volatility trend, from 2265 $/MT in 2012 to 1939 $/MT in 2015. But rise rapidly in 2017The Ethyl Orthoformate total production will reach about 21260 MT in 2017 from 21760 MT in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of -0.46%. The market growth is leading by China these years.China is now the key produce area of Ethyl Orthoformate in the world. China is the largest consumption area of Ethyl Orthoformate in the world in the past few years, and China will keep the leading position in the next few years. Shandong Sinobioway is the leading suppliers of Ethyl Orthoformate in the world. The top five took up about 95.67% of the global production market in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Shandong Sinobioway
  • Hebei Chengxin
  • Fushun Shunte
  • Linshu Huasheng Chemical
  • Zichuan Xinhua Chemical

  • Ethyl Orthoformate Market by Types

  • Hydrocyanic Acid Method
  • Sodium Metal Method

    Ethyl Orthoformate Market by Applications

  • Drug
  • Pesticide
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    No. of Pages: – 132

