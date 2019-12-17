Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Ethylene dichloride (EDC), is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. It is a colourless liquid with a chloroform-like odour..

Ethylene Dichloride Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Formosa Plastics

Occidental Chemical

DowDuPont

Bayer

Solvay

INEOS

LG Chem

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

Saudi Aramco and many more. Ethylene Dichloride Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ethylene Dichloride Market can be Split into:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Ethylene Amines

Vinylidene Chloride

Trichloroethane

Perchloroethylene (Tetrachloroethylene)

Hexachlorophene. By Applications, the Ethylene Dichloride Market can be Split into:

Vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) production

Degreaser and paint remover