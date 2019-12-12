 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Ethylene Oxide (EO)

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Ethylene oxide (EO), properly called oxirane by IUPAC, is the organic compound with the formula C2H4O. It is cyclic ether. Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51Â°F (10.7Â°C).Ethylene Oxide (EO) is widely found in the production of solvents, antifreeze, textiles, detergents, adhesives, polyurethane foam, and pharmaceuticals. Smaller amounts are present in fumigants, sterilants for spices and cosmetics, as well as during hospital sterilization of surgical equipment.
Ethylene oxide is also known as oxirane which is an organic compound. It is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51Â°F (10.7Â°C). The major use of ethylene oxide is for the production of ethylene glycol in global. There is few manufacturers produce the ethylene oxide (EO) alone. Commonly, most the giant companies have established the plant to product both ethylene oxide (EO) and ethylene glycol (EG), even the derivative series. Whatâ more, the ethylene oxide (EO) is mainly commercial in the domestic market due to the unique chemical properties.
In addition, the production regions of ethylene oxide (EO) are mainly located in North America, EU, Mideast, China and Taiwan. Mideast was the leader production regions, which achieved about 36.34% volume market share in 2015.
As for the region consumption, Mideast region remained the largest market for ethylene oxide (EO) in the world, with 36.34% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include North America, EU, China and Taiwan, which account for 21.27%, 5.23%, 16.48% and 7.86% respectively.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

  • Sharq
  • Formosa
  • Yansab
  • Shell
  • Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company
  • Sinopec
  • Reliance
  • Basf
  • Indorama Ventures
  • Ineos
  • Huntsman
  • PTT Global Chemical
  • LyondellBasell
  • Indian Oil
  • Oriental Union Chemical
  • CNPC
  • Sibur
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • India Glycol Limited
  • Eastman
  • Kazanorgsintez
  • Sasol

    Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market by Types

  • SD-Oxidation
  • Shell-Oxidation
  • Dow-Oxidation

    Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market by Applications

  • Industrial Uses
  • Non-industrial Uses

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Segment by Type

    2.3 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Segment by Application

    2.5 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) by Players

    3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Ethylene Oxide (EO) by Regions

    4.1 Ethylene Oxide (EO) by Regions

    4.2 Americas Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Distributors

    10.3 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Customer

    11 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Product Offered

    12.3 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 178

