Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Manufactures:

Dow Chemical

Sharq

Formosa

Yansab

Shell

Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company

Sinopec

Reliance

Basf

Indorama Ventures

Ineos

Huntsman

PTT Global Chemical

LyondellBasell

Indian Oil

Oriental Union Chemical

CNPC

Sibur

Nippon Shokubai

India Glycol Limited

Eastman

Kazanorgsintez

Sasol Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Types:

SD-Oxidation

Shell-Oxidation

Dow-Oxidation Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Applications:

Industrial Uses

Non-industrial Uses Scope of Reports:

Ethylene oxide is also known as oxirane which is an organic compound. It is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51Â°F (10.7Â°C). The major use of ethylene oxide is for the production of ethylene glycol in global. There is few manufacturers produce the ethylene oxide (EO) alone. Commonly, most the giant companies have established the plant to product both ethylene oxide (EO) and ethylene glycol (EG), even the derivative series. Whatâ more, the ethylene oxide (EO) is mainly commercial in the domestic market due to the unique chemical properties.

In addition, the production regions of ethylene oxide (EO) are mainly located in North America, EU, Mideast, China and Taiwan. Mideast was the leader production regions, which achieved about 36.34% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, Mideast region remained the largest market for ethylene oxide (EO) in the world, with 36.34% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include North America, EU, China and Taiwan, which account for 21.27%, 5.23%, 16.48% and 7.86% respectively.

The worldwide market for Ethylene Oxide (EO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.