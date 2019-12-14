Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Size 2020– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene occurs in the form of fluoropolymer, which is referred as ETFE. It is lubricious plastic with a low coefficient of friction; thus, it is used in the abrasion protection application. In the production of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene monomer, tetrafluoroethylene is converted into polymer ethylene tetrafluoroethylene by a polymerization process, where it does not use any solvent. The material can be expelled in varying thicknesses depending on the application. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is capable of bearing tough environmental conditions and high temperatures thus it is a good choice in a number of applications which includes instrumentation, medical, nuclear, aerospace, and industries. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is used in the automotive industry in the ABS braking systems, oxygen sensors, seat heating systems, and brake wear sensors..

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DIC Corporation

China Lumena New Materials Corp

BASF SE

Daikin Industries Ltd

The Solvay Group

Bayer MaterialScience AG

3M

Evonik Industries AG

Toray Industries

Inc

Mitsui Chemicals

Inc

Victrex Plc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Performance Plastics Ltd

DuPont Performance Polymers

The Dow Chemical Company

Kuraray Co.

Ltd

Polyplastics Co

Ltd

EMS-Grivory and many more. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market can be Split into:

ETFE Injection Molding

ETFE Extrusion Molding. By Applications, the Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market can be Split into:

Nuclear

Construction

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace