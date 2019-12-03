Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13909084

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer or EVOH is a flexible, crystal clear, and glossy thermoplastic copolymer with excellent flex-crack resistance, and very high resistance to hydrocarbons, oils and organic solvents. It also has some of the best barrier properties to gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide making it especially suited for packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable or delicate products to extend shelf life.

The technical barriers of EVOH are very high which results in the industry highly concentrated. There are only three manufacturers for the time being, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical. And due to the plant distribution characteristic, five bases, USA, UK, Belgium, Japan and Taiwan, are catering to all of the EVOH resin demand around the world.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kuraray

NipponÂ GohseiÂ

Chang Chun Petrochemical

… Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market by Types

Ethylene(mol%)ï¼29

29â¤Ethylene(mol%)ï¼35

35â¤Ethylene(mol%)ï¼38

38â¤Ethylene(mol%)ï¼44

Ethylene(mol%)â¥44 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market by Applications

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings