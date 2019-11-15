Global Ethyleneamines Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Geographically, Ethyleneamines Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Ethyleneamines including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Ethyleneamines Market:

Dow

AkzoNobel

Huntsman

BASF

Tosoh

Delamine

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

Arabian Amines Company

Ethyleneamines are a class of amine compounds containing ethylene (-CH2CH2-) linkages between amine groups. These compounds are generally colorless, low-viscosity liquids with a fishy amine odor.

EDA

DETA

Piperazine

TETA

Ethyleneamines Market Applications:

Chelating Agents

Polyamide Resins

Fuel Additives

Surfactants

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the demand in the downstream and rapid development of economy.

Currently, There are two main routes for the production of ethyleneamines, the reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia. In the ethylene dichloride route, the initial product of this reaction is ethylenediamine. In the monoethanolamine route, monoethanolamine reacts with ammonia, catalyzed by transition metal catalysts.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ethyleneamines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.