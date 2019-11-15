 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ethyleneamines Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Ethyleneamines

Global Ethyleneamines Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Ethyleneamines Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Ethyleneamines industry.

Geographically, Ethyleneamines Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Ethyleneamines including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Ethyleneamines Market Repot:

  • Dow
  • AkzoNobel
  • Huntsman
  • BASF
  • Tosoh
  • Delamine
  • Shandong Lianmeng Chemical
  • Arabian Amines Company

  • About Ethyleneamines:

    Ethyleneamines are a class of amine compounds containing ethylene (-CH2CH2-) linkages between amine groups. These compounds are generally colorless, low-viscosity liquids with a fishy amine odor.

    Ethyleneamines Industry report begins with a basic Ethyleneamines market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Ethyleneamines Market Types:

  • EDA
  • DETA
  • Piperazine
  • TETA
  • Other

    Ethyleneamines Market Applications:

  • Chelating Agents
  • Polyamide Resins
  • Fuel Additives
  • Surfactants
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Ethyleneamines market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Ethyleneamines?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Ethyleneamines space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ethyleneamines?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Ethyleneamines market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Ethyleneamines opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ethyleneamines market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ethyleneamines market?

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the demand in the downstream and rapid development of economy.
  • Currently, There are two main routes for the production of ethyleneamines, the reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia. In the ethylene dichloride route, the initial product of this reaction is ethylenediamine. In the monoethanolamine route, monoethanolamine reacts with ammonia, catalyzed by transition metal catalysts.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Ethyleneamines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ethyleneamines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Ethyleneamines Market major leading market players in Ethyleneamines industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Ethyleneamines Industry report also includes Ethyleneamines Upstream raw materials and Ethyleneamines downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 120

    1 Ethyleneamines Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ethyleneamines by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Ethyleneamines Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ethyleneamines Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ethyleneamines Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ethyleneamines Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ethyleneamines Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ethyleneamines Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ethyleneamines Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ethyleneamines Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

