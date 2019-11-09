 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2025

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer)

GlobalEVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.
  • The report forecast global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) company.4

    Key Companies

  • Kuraray
  • Nippon Gohsei
  • Chang Chun Petrochemical

    Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market

    Market by Application

  • Food Packaging Material
  • Household Wrapping Material
  • Automotive Gas Tanks
  • Pipes For Floor Heating Systems
  • Wall Coverings
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Ethylene(mol%)ï¼29
  • 29â¤Ethylene(mol%)ï¼35
  • 35â¤Ethylene(mol%)ï¼38
  • 38â¤Ethylene(mol%)ï¼44
  • Ethylene(mol%)â¥44

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer)

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 105

