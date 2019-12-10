Global Exoskeleton Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

An Exoskeleton is a wearable robot that combines human intelligence and machine power. It is widely used for rehabilitation applications such as tendon therapy and physical exercise, and supports finger flexion and extension movements.

In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.

The classification of Exoskeleton includes lower robots, upper robots, full body robots. And the proportion of lower robots in 2017 is about 63.71%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

US Bionics Exoskeleton Market by Types

Lower

Upper

Full Body Exoskeleton Market by Applications

Healthcare

Defense