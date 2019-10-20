Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Trends & Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Expanded Polystyrene Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report Expanded Polystyrene offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, Expanded Polystyrene market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid and tough, closed-cell foam with a normal density range of 11 to 32 kg/m3.

Expanded Polystyrene Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ACH Foam

Alpek

BASF

Kaneka

SIBUR

SABIC

SUNPOR

Synbra

Synthos

Total and many more. Expanded Polystyrene Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Expanded Polystyrene Market can be Split into:

White Expanded Polystyrene

Grey Expanded Polystyrene

Black Expanded Polystyrene. By Applications, the Expanded Polystyrene Market can be Split into:

Building & Construction