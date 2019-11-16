Global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814272

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene is a sealing agent that is made of 100-percent pure PTFE. The expansion process produces a microporous fibrous structure which gives the product its unique mechanical properties. The material is specially targeted for sealing flange joints in pipelines and hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

In 2016, the global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene market is led by North America, capturing about 42.22% of global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 36.04% global production share.

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene is mainly consumed in Europe and North America. North America is the largest consumption region, with a consumption amount of 579.2 MT in 2016. Europe and Japan were second and third large consumption areas.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GORE

Guarnitex

GE Energy

Saint-Gobain

KWO

Donaldson

Zhejiang Jiari

Ningbo ChangQi

Sumitomo

… Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market by Types

Membrane

Sheet

Others Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market by Applications

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials