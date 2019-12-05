Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is a non-invasive treatment of kidney stones and gallbladder stones. Major principle behind the treatment is breaking of the kidney stones by passing shock waves from outside the body targeted at kidney stones. Stones that are between 4 mm (0.16 in.) and 2 cm (0.8 in.) in diameter are most likely to be treated with ESWL used at rate of 60-90 shocks/minute to achieve optimal stone fragmentation.

Split by ways that shockwaves are generated, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine can be divided into Electrohydraulic, Piezoelectric and Electromagnetic. Meanwhile, according to the Positioning System, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine can be divided into X-ray, B-ultrasound and X-ray & B-ultrasound. B-ultrasound extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.87 % of the total in 2016 in GlobalMedispecï¼WIKKONï¼Dornierï¼Storzï¼EDAP TMS etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Global production of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine rises up from 2563 Units in 2012 to 3177 Units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.52%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.The downstream industries of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine are Hospitals, clinics, radiology labs and others. In the recent years, with the advancement in imaging technologies and predictive healthcare, the consumption increase of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.Although sales of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine field hastily.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allengers Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market by Types

Electrohydraulic

Piezoelectric

Electromagnetic Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market by Applications

Kidney Stones

Biliary Calculi

Salivary Stones

Pancreatic Stones