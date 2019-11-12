 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Extruded Graphite Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Extruded Graphite

Global Extruded Graphite Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Extruded Graphite Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Extruded Graphite industry.

Geographically, Extruded Graphite Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Extruded Graphite including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Extruded Graphite Market Repot:

  • SGL Group
  • Tokai Carbon
  • Mersen
  • GrafTech
  • Nippon Carbon
  • IBIDEN
  • Morgan
  • Graphite India Ltd
  • SEC Carbon
  • Schunk
  • Toyo Tanso
  • DaTong XinCheng
  • Fangda Carbon
  • Weihou Carbon
  • Weiji Carbon

    About Extruded Graphite:

    Extruded graphite is graphite that produced by extrusion technology during the molding process. In graphite industry, extruded graphite specifically refers to product under the special graphite category.Extruded graphite usually possesses better heat resistance quality and less bulk density compared with other types of special graphite. Extruded graphite is mainly used to produce less exposed graphite products, such as heating bodies, components for industrial equipment and vacuum furnaces for heat treatment of metals, PVD and CVD coating equipment and other structural elements for specialized technologies.

    Extruded Graphite Industry report begins with a basic Extruded Graphite market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Extruded Graphite Market Types:

  • Pitch Impregnated Type
  • Un-impregnated Type
  • Round Type
  • Square Type

    Extruded Graphite Market Applications:

  • Heat Treating Field
  • Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field
  • Chemical Processing Field
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Extruded Graphite market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Extruded Graphite?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Extruded Graphite space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Extruded Graphite?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Extruded Graphite market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Extruded Graphite opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Extruded Graphite market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Extruded Graphite market?

    Scope of Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.
  • The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Extruded Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Extruded Graphite Market major leading market players in Extruded Graphite industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Extruded Graphite Industry report also includes Extruded Graphite Upstream raw materials and Extruded Graphite downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Extruded Graphite Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Extruded Graphite by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Extruded Graphite Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Extruded Graphite Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Extruded Graphite Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Extruded Graphite Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Extruded Graphite Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Extruded Graphite Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

