Global Extruded Graphite Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global Extruded Graphite Market 2019

Global Extruded Graphite Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Extruded Graphite Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Extruded Graphite including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Extruded Graphite Market Repot:

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

GrafTech

Nippon Carbon

IBIDEN

Morgan

Graphite India Ltd

SEC Carbon

Schunk

Toyo Tanso

DaTong XinCheng

Fangda Carbon

Weihou Carbon

Weiji Carbon About Extruded Graphite: Extruded graphite is graphite that produced by extrusion technology during the molding process. In graphite industry, extruded graphite specifically refers to product under the special graphite category.Extruded graphite usually possesses better heat resistance quality and less bulk density compared with other types of special graphite. Extruded graphite is mainly used to produce less exposed graphite products, such as heating bodies, components for industrial equipment and vacuum furnaces for heat treatment of metals, PVD and CVD coating equipment and other structural elements for specialized technologies. Extruded Graphite Industry report begins with a basic Extruded Graphite market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Extruded Graphite Market Types:

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type Extruded Graphite Market Applications:

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field

For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.

The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.