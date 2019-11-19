Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Fast Rescue Boat Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
A rescue lifeboat is a boat rescue craft which is used to attend a vessel in distress, or its survivors, to rescue crew and passengers. It can be hand pulled, sail powered or powered by an engine. Lifeboats may be rigid, inflatable or rigid-inflatable combination hulled vessels.
Rescue boat include normal speed type (>6 knots) and high speed type (>20 knots). This report researches fast rescue boat with high speed.
The classification of fast rescue boat includes inboard and outboard engine fast rescue boats, and the proportion of inboard engine fast rescue boats in 2016 is about 57%. Fast rescue boat is widely used for cruise ship, cargo ship, offshore installations and coast guard service.
Europe region is the largest supplier of fast rescue boat with many excellent manufacturers. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016. Following Korea, Korea is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.
