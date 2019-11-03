Global Faucet Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Faucet Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. They are mainly made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead.

Masco Corporation is the leader, holding 30.58% consumption market share in 2016.

In application, faucet downstream is wide and recently faucet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Household, Commercial and Organization. The faucet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household which accounts for nearly 64.08% of total downstream consumption of faucet.

In the future, USA market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, faucet production will show a trend of steady growth.

Masco Corporation

Kohler

Fortune Brands

LIXIL Corporation

Spectrum Brands

Friedrich Grohe

Jacuzzi

Elkay

Roca

Briggs Plumbing

Lota Group

Toto Faucet Market by Types

Stainless Steel Faucets

Brass Faucets

Plastic Faucets Faucet Market by Applications

Household

Commercial