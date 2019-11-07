 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Faucets Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 7, 2019

Global “Faucets Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Faucets market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Faucets industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Faucets Market:

  • Masco Corporation
  • Kohler
  • Fortune Brands
  • LIXIL Corporation
  • Spectrum Brands
  • Friedrich Grohe
  • Jacuzzi
  • Elkay
  • Roca
  • Briggs Plumbing
  • Lota Group
  • Toto
  • MOEN
  • Paini
  • Hansgrohe
  • Delta
  • Pfister
  • Zucchetti
  • HCG

    Know About Faucets Market: 

    Faucet refer to a valve controlling the release of a liquid.The APAC region accounted for approximately 44% of the total market share. Factors like the rising urban population increased brand awareness, and the increase in per capita annual disposable income of urban households are envisaged to bolster market growth during the forecast period.The global Faucets market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Faucets Market by Applications:

  • Residential Application
  • Commercial Application
  • Other

    Faucets Market by Types:

  • Stainless Steel Faucets
  • Brass Faucets
  • Plastic Faucets

    Regions covered in the Faucets Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Faucets Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Faucets Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Faucets Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Faucets Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Faucets Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Faucets Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Faucets Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Faucets Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Faucets Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Faucets Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Faucets Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Faucets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Faucets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Faucets Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Faucets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Faucets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Faucets Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Faucets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Faucets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Faucets Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Faucets Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Faucets Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Faucets Revenue by Product
    4.3 Faucets Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Faucets Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Faucets by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Faucets Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Faucets Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Faucets by Product
    6.3 North America Faucets by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Faucets by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Faucets Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Faucets Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Faucets by Product
    7.3 Europe Faucets by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Faucets by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Faucets Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Faucets Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Faucets by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Faucets by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Faucets by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Faucets Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Faucets Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Faucets by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Faucets by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Faucets by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Faucets Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Faucets by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Faucets by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Faucets Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Faucets Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Faucets Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Faucets Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Faucets Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Faucets Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Faucets Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Faucets Forecast
    12.5 Europe Faucets Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Faucets Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Faucets Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Faucets Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Faucets Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

