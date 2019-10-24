Global Fault Circuit Indicators Market 2025: Market Analysis, Trends, Regions, Manufacturers Industry Size and Segments

Global “Fault Circuit Indicators Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fault Circuit Indicators Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Fault Circuit Indicators Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Fault circuit indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.In recent years, the demand for electricity has been growing and the power grid has been developing. This trend has made the demand of Fault Circuit Indicators become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.The market of Fault Circuit Indicators is relatively concentrated. SEL and Horstmann are the largest producers in the world with 11.54% and 10.51% respectively in 2015. Cooper Power Systems and Thomas & Betts are also large manufacturers than other smaller companies with 5.12% and 7.37% respectively in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market with no more than 10% of the market.The production of Fault Circuit Indicators was largest in China in 2015, which accounts for 33.95% of the market. Europe is the second large production area with 22.95% in 2015 while US is the third largest with 20.89% in 2015. In terms of consumption, China is the largest market because of the fast demand of power grid.The Fault Circuit Indicators market was valued at 140 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 180 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fault Circuit Indicators.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

