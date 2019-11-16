Global Fault Indicators Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global Fault Indicators Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Fault Indicators Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Fault Indicators industry.

Geographically, Fault Indicators Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Fault Indicators including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Fault Indicators Market Repot:

SEL

Horstmann

Cooper Power Systems

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Elektro-Mechanik GMBH

Siemens

Bowden Brothers

Schneider Electric

Franklin (GridSense)

CELSA

Electronsystem MD

NORTROLL

CREAT

SEMEUREKA

Winet Electric

BEHAUR SCITECH

HHX

Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment About Fault Indicators: Fault Indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures. Fault Indicators Industry report begins with a basic Fault Indicators market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Fault Indicators Market Types:

Overhead Line Fault Indicators

Cable Fault Indicators

Panel Fault Indicators

Others Fault Indicators Market Applications:

Earth faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators

A fault indicator or fault circuit indicator is a device used to indicate faults detected on a power system or an electric line. This device has finds applications in electric lines, electric power systems and distribution networks to reduce equipment risk, outage time and operating cost. For better output, fault circuit indicators needs to be installed properly on the circuit. The working principle of a fault circuit indicator is that it typically senses the magnetic field produced by the excess flow of current through a cable or conductor. Some indicators also measure the electric field generated by the voltage in the conductor.

Increasing development and establishment of new smart grids, industrialization and installation and rearrangement of transmission lines are some of the factors driving the demand for fault circuit indicators. Additionally, rise in the usage of electric utilities, increasing electricity generation, growing industrial sectors and heavy investments made by some firms to protect industrial machinery pave way for growth of the market.

The market of Fault Indicators is relatively concentrated. The world leading vendors in the market are SEL and Horstmann, which accounted the sales market share of 10.54% and 9.58% respectively in 2017, followed by Cooper Power Systems, ABB(Thomas & Betts) and Elektro-Mechanik.

The worldwide market for Fault Indicators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 180.4 million US$ in 2024, from 163.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.