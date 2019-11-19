Global Ferronickel Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Global Ferronickel Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024

Ferronickel is a ferroalloy. Its CAS number is 11110-39-7. It is a shiny metallic solid material and can be obtained from the carbothermic reduction of serpentinic minerals, such as serpentine, limonite, or garnierite. It enables the production of products with special electronic, magnetic and catalytic properties.

Ferronickel remains stable under normal storage conditions; however, when exposed to carbon oxides in reducing atmospheres, there is a risk of forming the toxic gas nickel carbonyl.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption volume is smooth relatively. USA, China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Ferronickel can be classified as some types depend on the content of nickel, such as Ferronickelï¼Nickel<15%),Ferronickelï¼Nickel1525%ï¼,Ferronickelï¼Nickel25-35%ï¼, etc. Because it mainly used in the production of stainless steel, the downstream market is very simple. Sales are heavily dependent on the production of stainless steel

The major raw material of ferronickel is Nickel Ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full.But the distribution is very concentrated, mainly around the equator, for example, Philippines and Malaysia are the main suppliers. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will influence the production cost of ferronickel industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. As to prices, Because of the restrictions on Indonesias and Philippiness export of raw ore. It has led to a rising price. This trend will remain in the next few years.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Shandong Xinhai Technology

Tsingshan Holding Group

Eramet

Linyi Yichen Alloy

Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry

Shengyang Group

Anglo American

South32

Koniambo Nickel

Pacific Steel Mfg

Sumitomo Metal Mining

PT Central Omega Resources

SNNC

Vale

PT Antam

Larco Ferronickel Market by Types

Ferronickelï¼Nickel<15%ï¼

Ferronickelï¼Nickel15-25%ï¼

Ferronickelï¼Nickel25-35%ï¼

Others Ferronickel Market by Applications

Stainless Steel Industry

Electronics Industry