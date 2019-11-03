Global Ferrous Castings Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Ferrous Castings Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Ferrous Castings Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Casting is a process in which a liquid metal is somehow delivered into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the intended shape. The metal and mold are then cooled, and the metal part (the casting) is extracted. Casting is most often used for making complex shapes that would be difficult or uneconomical to make by other methods. Ferrous Metals mostly contain Iron. They have small amounts of other metals or elements added, to give the required properties. Ferrous Metals are magnetic and give little resistance to corrosion.

Global market for Ferrous Castings is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Georg Fischer

AAM(Grede Holdings)

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Kubota

Esco Corporation

SinoJit

Mueller Industries Inc

Precision Castparts Ferrous Castings Market by Types

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Malleable Iron Castings

Steel Castings Ferrous Castings Market by Applications

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves

Pumps & Compressors

Aerospace Equipment