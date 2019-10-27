 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market 2019 Analysis with Inputs from Industry Experts

By Joann Wilson on October 27, 2019

Fertility

Global “Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits:

This report studies the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market, pregnancy and fertility rapid tests are point of care tests used to qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones, such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. Fertility rapid test kits can help find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women, while in males; they are used to detect the sperm count. These tests require small amount of blood or urine sample, depending upon the type of device being used; these devices work on color changing immunoassay techniques.

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Key Players:

  • SPD
  • Church & Dwight
  • BioMerieux
  • Rohto
  • NFI
  • Wondfo
  • Egens Biotech
  • Arax
  • Quidel
  • RunBio
  • Easy Healthcare
  • CIGA Healthcare

  • Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Types:

  • Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits
  • Fertility Rapid Test Kits

    Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Applications:

  • Pharmacies & Drugstores
  • Gynecology & Fertility Clinics
  • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
  • Online Sales

    Scope of the Report:

  • Growth of the global fertility and pregnancy market is mainly driven by rising demand for fast and self-contained tests, growing incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders, availability of decentralized diagnostic tests over time-consuming laboratory tests, and increasing first-time pregnancy age. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity are also driving adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits.
  • Based on product type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy rapid test kits and fertility rapid test kits. In terms of volume, pregnancy test kits segment is estimated to account for more than 71% market share in global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2017.
  • In terms of value, the North America market has been estimated to dominate the global fertility and rapid test kits market in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market, with market share of 36.9% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

