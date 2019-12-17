Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Fertilizer mixtures are dry granulated mineral fertilizers containing the most important elements for plant nutrition in the available form: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. The process of mechanical mixing of two and more compatible types of mineral fertilizers allows to regulate the proportion of N, P, K in the composition of fertilizer mixtures at the request of the customer..

Fertilizer Mixtures Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sumitomo Chemical

Mosaic Group

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd

Bayer CropScience AG

Compass Minerals

Coromandel International Limited

H.J. Baker & Bro Inc

Dayal Group

Henan Xinlianxin Fertilizer Co. Ltd.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fertilizer Mixtures Market can be Split into:

Open Formula Fertilizer Mixtures

Closed Formula Fertilizer Mixtures. By Applications, the Fertilizer Mixtures Market can be Split into:

Soil Quality