Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market 2025: SWOT Analysis, Market Size, CAGR Status, Trends and Industry Analysis

About Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market:

The NICU equipment segment dominates the fetal and neonatal care equipment market and accounted for around 32% of the overall market share. The Americas dominated the fetal and neonatal care equipment market and accounted for more than 43% of the total market share. The US is the major revenue generator in the region owing to the huge demand for this equipment and the increasing number of FDA approvals for these devices. Increase in patient safety concerns, growing number of premature births, and the rise in preterm deaths have led to the adoption of sophisticated equipment in NICUs and for respiratory support for neonates. The surging requirement for portable devices and the cost-effectiveness of fetal monitors will contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the region in the coming years.The global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

BD

Dragerwerk

Fisher & Paykel

GE

Philips

Covidien

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Utah Medical Products

Getinge

Analogic

Ivy Biomedical Systems

Masimo

Natus Medical

Nonin Medical

OSI Systems

Welch Allyn

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market by Types:

NICU Equipment

Labor and Delivery Equipment