Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Drivers, Challenges, Key Regions, Import/Export, & Forecast by 2024

About Fetal Bovine Serum:

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used growth supplement for cell culture media because of its high content of embryonic growth promoting factors. When used at appropriate concentrations it supplies many defined and undefined components that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Key Players:

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Atlanta Biologicals

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Bovogen

Biowest

Internegocios

RMBIO

Biological Industries

PAN-Biotech

VWR

Corning

Animal Technologies

Serana

WISENT

Peak Serum

Seroxlab

NorthBio

Bio Nutrientes Brasil

Lanzhou Minhai

Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology

ExCell Bio

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Types:

North America-sourced

South America-sourced

Australia-sourced

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Applications:

Scientific Research

Industrial Production Scope of the Report:

The manufacturers of FBS are concentrated in North America, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The growth of FBS production has been modest for the past years, due to the deficiency of raw material supply. In 2017, the global sales volume of FBS has reached 655459 liters. The market of FBS is concentrated. Thermo Fisher is the largest manufacturer in the global, followed by GE Healthcare and Merck. The consumption regions and supply regions of FBS are quite different. The consumers are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe, followed by Japan.

The worldwide market for Fetal Bovine Serum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.