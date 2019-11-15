 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)

Global "Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market

Summary

  • A fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a type of distributed Bragg reflector constructed in a short segment of optical fiber that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. This is achieved by adding a periodic variation to the refractive index of the fiber core, which generates a wavelength specific dielectric mirror. An FBG is an invisible reflector inside the core of the fiber that is set to a specific wavelength of light. When the fiber where the FBG is located is exposed to strain or temperature, the FBGâs âcenter wavelengthâ shifts to a higher or lower wavelength. The direction and magnitude of the shift is proportional to the change in strain or temperature.
  And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Micron Optics
  • Proximion AB
  • HBM FiberSensing
  • ITF Technologies Inc
  • FBGS Technologies GmbH
  • Technica
  • iXFiber
  • Smart Fibres Limited
  • fos4x
  • Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH
  • Wuhan Ligong Guangke
  • TeraXion
  • FBG Korea
  • GEOPTEX bvba (FOS&S)
  • Alnair Labs Corporation

    Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Optical Communication
  • Aerospace Applications
  • Energy industry
  • Transportation
  • Geo-Technical &Civil Engineering
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Fiber Bragg Grating Filter
  • Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

