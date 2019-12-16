 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024!!

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

GlobalFiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc. Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete. In this report, we cover concrete fiber composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.
  • The report forecast global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) company.4

    Key Companies

  • Bekaert
  • Euclid Chemical
  • Nycon
  • Propex
  • Sika
  • Hunan Sunshine
  • Junwei Metal Fiber
  • Owens Corning
  • Harex
  • Huierjie
  • Fibercon
  • GCP Applied Technologies
  • Taian Tongban Fiber
  • Fabpro Polymers
  • Wuhan Xintu
  • Ganzhou Daye
  • Bautech
  • ABC Polymer Industries
  • EPC
  • FORTA

    Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market

    Market by Application

  • Industrial Flooring
  • Bridge & Road
  • Residential & commercial Building
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Steel Concrete Fiber
  • Synthetic Concrete Fiber
  • Glass Concrete Fiber
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 146

