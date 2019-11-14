Global Filter Disc For Liquid Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Filter Disc For Liquid market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Filter Disc For Liquid market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Filter Disc For Liquid basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

A disc filter is a type of water filter used primarily in irrigation, similar to a screen filter, except that the filter cartridge is made of a number of plastic discs stacked on top of each other like a pile of poker chips. Each disc is covered with small grooves or bumps..

Filter Disc For Liquid Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DIG Corporation

Raindrip

Pentek

Rain Bird Corporation

NETAFIM

Azud

Evoqua Water Technologies

PEP Fliters

Amiad Water Systems

DST

Xinkai Water

CDFS

Northstar

and many more. Filter Disc For Liquid Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Filter Disc For Liquid Market can be Split into: